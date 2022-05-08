2022 Vice presidential Candidates: Complete list

Nine individuals are running for vice presidency, the second highest position in the land.

The Commission on Elections released the official list early this year.

Those running include Rep. Lito Atienza (Buhay party-list), former congressman Walden Bello, radio commentator Rizalito David, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, economist Manny SD Lopez, physician Willie Ong, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, lawyer Carlos Serapio, and Senate President Tito Sotto III.

According to the 1987 Constitution, an elected vice president, awarded six-year-term, is “mandated to assume the presidency in case of the death, disability, or resignation of the incumbent president.”

A vice president is allowed to run for reelection once.

The constitution also said that the vice president may concurrently assume a cabinet position should a president offer a post.

“The vice president will become a secretary concurrent to the position of vice president,” the law added.

The Department of Budget and Management said a vice president earns P325,807 a month.

Here’s a list of vice presidential candidates running in the May 9 elections, with names ordered as they appear on the ballot face:

ATIENZA, LITO (PROMDI) BELLO, WALDEN (PLM) DAVID, RIZALITO (DPP) DUTERTE, SARA (LAKAS) LOPEZ, MANNY SD (WPP) ONG, DOC WILLIE (AKSYON) PANGILINAN, KIKO (LP) SERAPIO, CARLOS (KTPNAN) SOTTO, VICENTE TITO (NPC)

