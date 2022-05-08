2022 Presidential Candidates: Complete list

Ten individuals are vying for the highest post in the land.

The Commission on Elections released the certified presidential candidates early this year.

Those running for president are former Duterte spokesperson Ernesto Abella, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, labor leader Leody De Guzman, former defense chief Norberto Gonzales, Sen. Ping Lacson, former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., businessman Faisal Mangondato, physician Jose Montemayor, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, and Vice President Leni Robredo.

If elected, a president will have a term of six years with no provision for reelection.

Based on Executive Order No. 292, s. 1987, otherwise known as the Administrative Code of 1987, these are the powers of the president, among others:

Power of control over the executive branch

Power ordinance power – The president of the Philippines has the power to give executive issuances, which are means to streamline the policy and programs of an administration.

Power over aliens – The president has certain powers over non-Filipinos in the country.

Powers of eminent domain, escheat, land reservation and recovery of ill-gotten wealth

Power of appointment

As chief executive, the Constitution said the country’s president also “has the mandate to supervise local governments in the Philippines, despite their autonomous status as provided by Republic Act No. 7160 otherwise known as the Local Government Code of 1991.”

According to the data from Department of Budget Management, a Philippine president earns P411,928 monthly.

Here’s a list of presidential candidates running in the May 9 elections, with names ordered as they appear on the ballot face:

ABELLA, ERNIE (IND) DE GUZMAN, LEODY (PLM) DOMAGOSO, ISKO MORENO (AKSYON) GONZALES, NORBERTO (PDSP) LACSON, PING (PDR) MANGONDATO, FAISAL (KTPNAN) MARCOS, BONGBONG (PFP) MONTEMAYOR, JOSE JR. (DPP) PACQUIAO, MANNY PACMAN(PROMDI) ROBREDO, LENI (IND)

