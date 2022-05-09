‘Huwag awayin’: Voters urged to be considerate of teachers on election duty

Filipinos called on voters to respect public school teachers who are on national and local election duties as some learning institutions turn to polling precincts on May 9.

A Facebook page reminded social media users to refrain from fighting or showing an attitude to teachers if they encounter issues with vote-counting machines or VCMs.

“Huwag awayin ang mga teacher sa presinto. Hindi nila kasalanan na sira ang mga machine. Also, may tax ang allowances nila. ‘Di nila deserve masigawan at awayin,” the page said on Monday.

It has earned 13,000 likes and reactions, as well as 15,000 shares on the social networking platform so far.

Similar appeals also were also raised on Twitter amid reports of VCMs breaking down, especially in the first hours of the elections.

COMELEC ANG PALPAK, HINDI ANG MGA TEACHERS NA OVERWORK AT UNDERPAID. — mayka #JusticeForNewBataan5 (@maykamaykaba) May 9, 2022

Huwag pong awayin ang teachers. Sa COMELEC po magreklamo. — Kuya Ian (@TalktoKuyaIan) May 9, 2022

Last month, it was reported that over 37,000 public schools would act as polling precincts for the 2022 national and local elections.

Some of these schools’ teachers will serve as the board of election inspectors (BEI) who will assist in the polls. Others will be supporting the electoral board while some are designated to be members of the Board of Canvassers.

There are also DepEd Supervisor Officials, as well as members of the support staff.

These teachers will receive honoraria, service credits and benefits such as medical assistance.