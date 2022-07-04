Post-polls assessment on agenda for bishops’ meeting

The country’s Catholic bishops will meet this month for their regular plenary assembly with a post-election discussion among their agenda.

More than 90 bishops are expected to attend the meeting that will be held at a retreat center in Tagaytay City from July 9 to 11.

“They will talk about and assess the 2022 elections,” said Msgr. Bernardo Pantin, Secretary General of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

Among the speakers include representatives from the Halalang Marangal Coalition and the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV).

As part of the discussion, Msgr. Pantin said the bishops will also be divided into different groups to talk “about their election experiences”.

“This is for them to know the sentiments of each other… and then looking forward, what they will do with the new administration,” he added.

The 124th plenary assembly will mark their first face-to-face meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic struck two years ago.

It will be presided by Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan, who assumed as CBCP president in December 2021.

The CBCP is currently composed of 86 active bishops, 41 honorary members who are retired bishops, and two diocesan administrators.