Malaysia seizes six tonnes of illegally trafficked animal parts

Malaysian authorities on Monday seized a massive haul of trafficked animal parts, including elephant tusks, rhino horns, pangolin scales and tiger bones worth around 80 million ringgit ($17.9 million), officials said at a news briefing.

Authorities discovered around six tonnes of ivory tusks and other animal parts at the western port in Selangor state on Sunday. The animal parts were believed to be shipped from Africa, Malaysian Customs Director General Zazuli Johan said at the briefing.

Malaysia is one of several Southeast Asian countries identified by conservationists as a major transit point for illegally trafficked endangered wildlife that is en route to other Asian countries, mostly China.

—Reporting by Ebrahim Harris; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Bernadette Baum