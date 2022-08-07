DFA chief tells Blinken Asia can ill afford escalation of Taiwan tensions

By
Reuters
-
August 7, 2022 - 9:13 AM
167
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a virtual joint news conference with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo at the Peninsula Hotel in Manila, Philippines, August 6, 2022. (Andrew Harnik/Pool via Reuters)

MANILA — The Philippines foreign minister on Saturday told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the region can ill afford an escalation of regional tensions over the Taiwan Strait.

Blinken, in a virtual meeting with Philippines Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo, said Washington was determined to avoid a crisis. He also stressed that relations between the two defense treaty allies have never been more important.

—Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Writing by Martin PettyEditing by Shri Navaratnam

