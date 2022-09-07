‘Air pollution is a public health emergency’: Environmental group warns

“Air pollution is a public health emergency,” Greenpeace Philippines said on World Clean Air Day.

The group said “there is no safe level of air pollution exposure.”

This statement is consistent with the World Health Organization report showing that 99% of the world’s population is now breathing polluted air, deeming air pollution a “silent killer.”

According to WHO, around seven million people worldwide die from contaminated air exposure yearly.

More than two million of these deaths were recorded in Southeast Asia, where the Philippines is located.

“Air pollution disproportionately affects the most vulnerable marginalized communities, those with the least resources to protect themselves and specifically children and older persons,” WHO said.

The health organization said that air pollution could be minimized by improving waste management, establishing bike lanes, institutionalizing a clean public transportation system, constructing energy-efficient buildings and using clean energy, among others.

Greenpeace Philippines also shared the same proposal urging the public to demand clean air.

It called on the public to join global initiatives to reduce air pollution.