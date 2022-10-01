Ranked: How powerful Philippine passport is vs Southeast Asian neighbors

Among Southeast Asian countries, the Philippines placed in the lower half of the new passport rankings.

With only 67 countries Filipinos can visit visa-free, the country ranked 7th in the region based on the Henley Passport Index 2022.

Singapore is on the highest spot in Southeast Asia, with 192 countries its passport holders could visit. It also ranked second in the global ranking.

Laos, meanwhile, is the least powerful passport. Passport holders of the country could only visit 47 countries visa-free.

Here is the ranking of passports in Southeast Asia:



The index is based on exclusive data from the largest, most accurate travel information database International Air Transport, Henley and Partners said.

Globally, the Philippines placed 80th, a bit higher than the same period last year when the country ranked at the 82nd spot on the global index.

