LIST: Countries, territories Filipinos can visit without visa

With the countries literally opening up their doors as restrictions loosen in the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, backpackers and globe-trotting Filipinos have the option to fly to these places without the need for a visa.
The Henley Passport Index, considered the authoritative ranking of all the world’s passports, has released its data for the third quarter of this year’s Global Mobility Report.
The Philippine passport ranks 80th out of the 199 passports in its Global Passport Ranking in 2022. Cape Verde Islands and Uganda also placed 80th.
Japan’s passport is the most powerful, followed by passports of Singapore, South Korea, Germany and Spain.
While “Pasaporte” is not as powerful as the previous countries mentioned, it is more powerful than the passports of India, Vietnam and Egypt, among others.
In view of the Philippine passport’s standing, Filipinos can freely visit 67 destinations without needing a visa. These are:
Oceania
Visa-free territories:
- Cook Islands
- Niue
- Fiji
- Micronesia
- Vanuatu
Visa on arrival:
- Marshall Islands
- Papua New Guinea
- Tuvalu
- Palau Islands
- Samoa
Middle East
Visa-free territories:
- Israel
- Palestinian Territory
Visa on arrival:
- Armenia
- Iran
Caribbean
Visa-free territories:
- Barbados
- Haiti
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines
- Dominica
Visa on arrival:
- St. Lucia
- Trinidad and Tobago
Asia
Visa-free territories:
- Brunei
- Hong Kong
- Kazakhstan
- Laos
- Malaysia
- Mongolia
- Singapore
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Cambodia
- Indonesia
- Macao
- Myanmar
Visa on arrival:
- Nepal
- Kyrgyzstan
- Maldives
- Tajikistan
- Timor-Leste
With electronic travel authorization (eTA):
- Pakistan
- Sri Lanka
Americas
Visa-free territories:
- Bolivia
- Colombia
- Suriname
- Brazil
- Costa Rica
- Peru
Visa on arrival:
- Nicaragua
Africa
Visa-free territories:
- Senegal
- The Gambia
- Cote d’Ivoire
- Morocco
- Rwanda
Visa on arrival:
- Burundi
- Comoro Islands
- Guinea-Bissau
- Malawi
- Mauritius
- Mozambique
- Somalia
- Uganda
- Cape Verde Islands
- Madagascar
- Mauritania
- Seychelles
- Tanzania
- Togo
