LIST: Countries, territories Filipinos can visit without visa

With the countries literally opening up their doors as restrictions loosen in the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, backpackers and globe-trotting Filipinos have the option to fly to these places without the need for a visa.

The Henley Passport Index, considered the authoritative ranking of all the world’s passports, has released its data for the third quarter of this year’s Global Mobility Report.

The Philippine passport ranks 80th out of the 199 passports in its Global Passport Ranking in 2022. Cape Verde Islands and Uganda also placed 80th.

Japan’s passport is the most powerful, followed by passports of Singapore, South Korea, Germany and Spain.

While “Pasaporte” is not as powerful as the previous countries mentioned, it is more powerful than the passports of India, Vietnam and Egypt, among others.

In view of the Philippine passport’s standing, Filipinos can freely visit 67 destinations without needing a visa. These are:

Oceania

Visa-free territories:

Cook Islands

Niue

Fiji

Micronesia

Vanuatu

Visa on arrival:

Marshall Islands

Papua New Guinea

Tuvalu

Palau Islands

Samoa

Middle East

Visa-free territories:

Israel

Palestinian Territory

Visa on arrival:

Armenia

Iran

Caribbean

Visa-free territories:

Barbados

Haiti

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Dominica

Visa on arrival:

St. Lucia

Trinidad and Tobago

Asia

Visa-free territories:

Brunei

Hong Kong

Kazakhstan

Laos

Malaysia

Mongolia

Singapore

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

Cambodia

Indonesia

Macao

Myanmar

Visa on arrival:

Nepal

Kyrgyzstan

Maldives

Tajikistan

Timor-Leste

With electronic travel authorization (eTA):

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

Americas

Visa-free territories:

Bolivia

Colombia

Suriname

Brazil

Costa Rica

Peru

Visa on arrival:

Nicaragua

Africa

Visa-free territories:

Senegal

The Gambia

Cote d’Ivoire

Morocco

Rwanda

Visa on arrival:

Burundi

Comoro Islands

Guinea-Bissau

Malawi

Mauritius

Mozambique

Somalia

Uganda

Cape Verde Islands

Madagascar

Mauritania

Seychelles

Tanzania

Togo

