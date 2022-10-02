LIST: Countries, territories Filipinos can visit without visa

By
Jeline Malasig
-
October 2, 2022 - 5:16 PM
251
(Artwork by Interaksyon/James Patrick Cruz)

With the countries literally opening up their doors as restrictions loosen in the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, backpackers and globe-trotting Filipinos have the option to fly to these places without the need for a visa.

The Henley Passport Index, considered the authoritative ranking of all the world’s passports, has released its data for the third quarter of this year’s Global Mobility Report.

The Philippine passport ranks 80th out of the 199 passports in its Global Passport Ranking in 2022. Cape Verde Islands and Uganda also placed 80th.

READ: Philippine passport ‘power’ ranks 80th in 2022. What does this mean for Filipino passport holders?

Japan’s passport is the most powerful, followed by passports of Singapore, South Korea, Germany and Spain.

While “Pasaporte” is not as powerful as the previous countries mentioned, it is more powerful than the passports of India, Vietnam and Egypt, among others.

In view of the Philippine passport’s standing, Filipinos can freely visit 67 destinations without needing a visa. These are:

Oceania 

Visa-free territories:

  • Cook Islands
  • Niue
  • Fiji
  • Micronesia
  • Vanuatu

Visa on arrival:

  • Marshall Islands
  • Papua New Guinea
  • Tuvalu 
  • Palau Islands 
  • Samoa

Middle East 

Visa-free territories:

  • Israel
  • Palestinian Territory

Visa on arrival:

  • Armenia
  • Iran 

Caribbean 

Visa-free territories:

  • Barbados 
  • Haiti 
  • St. Vincent and the Grenadines
  • Dominica

Visa on arrival:

  • St. Lucia 
  • Trinidad and Tobago

Asia 

Visa-free territories:

  • Brunei
  • Hong Kong 
  • Kazakhstan
  • Laos
  • Malaysia
  • Mongolia
  • Singapore
  • Taiwan
  • Thailand
  • Vietnam
  • Cambodia
  • Indonesia
  • Macao 
  • Myanmar

Visa on arrival:

  • Nepal 
  • Kyrgyzstan
  • Maldives
  • Tajikistan 
  • Timor-Leste

With electronic travel authorization (eTA):

  • Pakistan 
  • Sri Lanka

Americas 

Visa-free territories:

  • Bolivia
  • Colombia
  • Suriname
  • Brazil 
  • Costa Rica
  • Peru

Visa on arrival:

  • Nicaragua

Africa 

Visa-free territories:

  • Senegal
  • The Gambia
  • Cote d’Ivoire
  • Morocco
  • Rwanda

Visa on arrival:

  • Burundi 
  • Comoro Islands 
  • Guinea-Bissau 
  • Malawi 
  • Mauritius 
  • Mozambique
  • Somalia
  • Uganda 
  • Cape Verde Islands 
  • Madagascar
  • Mauritania
  • Seychelles
  • Tanzania
  • Togo 

RELATED: Ranked: How powerful Philippine passport is vs Southeast Asian neighbors

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR