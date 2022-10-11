Negros bishop urges prayer amid political tension

Bishop Julito Cortes of Dumanguete has enjoined the faithful to pray amid an increasing political rivalry in Negros Oriental province.

The bishop, who is currently in Rome, released a special prayer on Monday for the “peaceful resolution” of the ongoing tension as to who officially will occupy the gubernatorial post.

“The people are confused and apprehensive,” Cortes said.

“As concerned citizens, let us pray that this tension between the Hon. Roel Degamo and the Hon. Henry Pryde Teves and their respective supporters be resolved peacefully,” he said.

In the prayer, the bishop asked God to “intervene” so that the “rule of law” be “respected and not fall on deaf ears.”

“We cannot help but turn to you, Lord, for we have two contending officials who are both honorable, ready, capable, and able to serve our province,” part of the prayer reads.

The prayer also includes an appeal that the “contending leaders” would “choose humility and righteousness” so that they could truly serve the people.

The Department of Interior and Local Government has earlier ordered Teves to vacate the governor post after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) invalidated his win.

The poll body proclaimed Degamo after votes gained by Grego Gaudia were credited to him.

The Comelec declared Gaudia as a nuisance candidate for using the name Ruel Degamo in the ballots, causing confusion among the voters.

Teves, on the other hand, said he would abide by the DILG’s decision, provided there is a proper court order.