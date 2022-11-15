Cambodia PM cancels G20 meetings after testing positive for COVID —statement

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen shows one of the 25 limited-edition watches that he says cost 20,000 USD each and have been prepared as a gift for world leaders and assembled by Cambodian technicians, during a news conference after the ASEAN summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, November 13, 2022. (Reuters/Cindy Liu)

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has canceled meetings he was due to have at the G20 summit in Bali after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement posted on his Facebook page.

Hun Sen, who is the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), had tested positive before he had held any meetings including those scheduled with French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the statement said.

Hun Sen also hosted a summit of ASEAN and global leaders that ended on Sunday in Cambodia.

