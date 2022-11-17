Myanmar, climate and economy on agenda for U.S. VP Harris in Asia

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will discuss Myanmar, regional security, economic ties and the climate crisis during a trip to Asia that starts this week, according to a senior administration official.

Harris is expected to meet with Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Saturday in Bangkok and on Monday she will sit down with Philippines leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the U.S. official said on Tuesday.

—Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, David Brunnstrom and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Leslie Adler