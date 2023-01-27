ICC prosecutor authorized to reopen drug war investigation

AMSTERDAM — The International Criminal Court said on Thursday it has granted an ICC prosecutor’s request to reopen an investigation into killings and other suspected rights abuses during former President Rodrigo Duterte’s crackdown on drugs.

The prosecutor said in June 2022 he wanted the investigation reopened. The court had suspended the investigation in November 2021 at Manila’s request.

— Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Hugh Lawson