China says coast guard’s actions were lawful in South China Sea row

By
Reuters
-
February 13, 2023 - 6:25 PM
265
A Chinese coast guard ship is seen at the Second Thomas Shoal, 105 nautical miles off the Palawan Province, Philippines, February 6, 2023 in this handout image. (Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters)

BEIJING— China’s foreign ministry, in response to questions regarding the Philippines accusing China of disrupting a resupply mission, said the coast guard conducted actions according to law.

The Philippines on Monday accused China’s coast guard of trying to block one of its vessels supporting a resupply mission for troops stationed on an atoll in the disputed South China Sea by directing a “military-grade laser” at crew on the ship.

