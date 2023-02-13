China says coast guard’s actions were lawful in South China Sea row

China’s foreign ministry, in response to questions regarding the Philippines accusing China of disrupting a resupply mission, said the coast guard conducted actions according to law.

The Philippines on Monday accused China’s coast guard of trying to block one of its vessels supporting a resupply mission for troops stationed on an atoll in the disputed South China Sea by directing a “military-grade laser” at crew on the ship.

