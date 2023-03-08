Questions raised over P1,000 inflation cash aid

Social media users questioned the sufficiency of the government’s P1,000 cash aid for the poorest of the poor Filipino households amid the continuous high inflation rate.

Under the Targeted Cash Transfer Program, 9.3 million families will receive financial aid in two tranches or P500 per month.

“Napakaimportante rin na since mataas ang inflation, ipagpatuloy natin ang mga ayuda na binibigay natin sa mga kailangan,” the finance secretary Benjamin Diokno said.

The Targeted Cash Transfer Program program was initiated by the Duterte administration in 2022 to address the rising cost of fuel and other commodities for low-income households.

‘Not enough’

Other social media users, meanwhile, lamented that P1,000 cash aid is not enough.

The daily nominal minimum wage rate in Metro Manila is just P570. This is less than half of IBON Foundation’s P1,161 recommended family living wage.

Online users also called for a more sustainable and long-term solution from the government to address the increasing prices of commodities.

“Another band-aid solution,” a Twitter user commented.

“Jusko. 1000 Pesos. Sobrang detached from this society,” a social media user said.

“Kala ata nila may halaga pa ang 1k ngayon sa taas ng inflation? Kung binigay niyo yan ng 2003 baka matuwa pa mga tao,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Providing ayuda is not a sustainable solution to address the inflation…bakit ‘di na lang itaas ang pasahod?” a social media user suggested.

“Govt will give alms to the poorest families but will splurge for unnecessary ConCon,” Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) said.

KMP is referring to the Constitutional Convention to amend the 1987 Constitution, which was recently passed on final reading at the House of Representatives.

The estimated cost of this charter change is P9.5 billion.

“500 / 31 = 16.12 pesos per day. Syempre dito nanaman tayo sa notion na at least meron. No, my point here is why are we settling for a patch-up idea where we can use this fund for long-term results?” an online user said.

“Ganern???? Pag sa sendao nakatira 50k???? Napakalaki ng difference. Iba ba ang gastusan sa senado???” an online user commented.

Last month, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri announced that Senate employees will receive a P50,000 one-time inflation assistance.

This came after the Senate employees union lobbied for higher benefits.

The inflation rate slightly eased last month posting 8.6% year-on-year, just 0.1% lower compared with January.

The main drivers of inflation were electricity, gas, and fuel, food and commodity, and food and beverage services.

