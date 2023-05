U.S President Joe Biden and Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. stressed “the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait” in a joint statement on Monday after the two leaders met at the White House.

Biden and Marcos also expressed “their unwavering commitment to freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea.”

—Reporting by Paul Grant; Editing by Tim Ahmann