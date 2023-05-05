Marcos: Philippines, China inching toward solution in energy exploration dispute

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Thursday that his government and China were slowly inching toward a solution in an energy exploration dispute in the South China Sea.

Speaking to a U.S. think-tank during a visit to Washington, Marcos said Manila was still working on establishing a crisis hotline with Beijing amid maritime tensions between the two countries and he hopes it will be in place soon.

