Marcos: Philippines, China inching toward solution in energy exploration dispute

By
Reuters
-
May 5, 2023 - 10:57 AM
104
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks to Reuters during an exclusive interview at his hotel in Washington, U.S., May 4, 2023. (Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein)

WASHINGTON— Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Thursday that his government and China were slowly inching toward a solution in an energy exploration dispute in the South China Sea.

Speaking to a U.S. think-tank during a visit to Washington, Marcos said Manila was still working on establishing a crisis hotline with Beijing amid maritime tensions between the two countries and he hopes it will be in place soon.

Reporting By David Brunnstrom and Matt Spetalnick

