CBCP head calls for immediate action against climate crisis

The head of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines has joined calls for “a more serious action” against the climate crisis”.

Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, CBCP President, issued the call in his video message for the annual Laudato Si’ Week from May 21 to 28, with the theme “Hope for the Earth, Hope for Humanity”.

“Please let us be one in declaring a state of climate emergency,” David said.

The bishop stressed the need for an active and immediate step to counter the climate problem that has been affecting “our beautiful but endangered earth — our common home”.

He invited Catholic communities around the country to participate in the week-long global event that will mark the eighth anniversary of Pope Francis’ encyclical on creation care.

In the encyclical, the pope seeks to engage all people in dialogue about human-nature relationship.

“Our hope is that Catholics in all the six continents of the world will learn to walk not just with fellow Catholics but with every fellow human being in this world,” David said.

“And our objective is to bring the whole human family together— and that includes all fellow Christians from other traditions and denominations and all fellow believers from other faith communities— to protect the earth, our common home,” he added.

The CBCP head also asked dioceses to promote the community screenings of the Laudato Si film, “The Letter“, in parishes, schools and Basic Ecclesial Communities (BECs).

The film, which can be downloaded for free, tells the story of a journey to Rome of frontline leaders to discuss the encyclical with Pope Francis.

“And make it a point of departure for our group discussion in our organizations and institutions in environmental advocacy,” David said.