Factbox: Philippines starts LNG imports, more projects in pipeline

MANILA— With just four more years to go before the Philippines‘ only gas field might halt production, the country has started importing liquefied natural gas (LNG), adding upward pressure to already worryingly high inflation.
Seven terminal projects have been approved by the Philippines‘ Department of Energy, as it looks to expand LNG usage into industrial, commercial, residential and transport sectors in addition to power.
Following are the project proponents and their partners, proposed capacities, timetable and status as of April 24, according to the energy department.
PHLNG import terminal
(previously Atlantic Gulf & Pacific Co of Manila Inc)
Partner: Osaka Gas Co Ltd 9532.T, which has technical services agreement with AG&P
Description: Floating Storage Unit and Onshore Regasification, and buffer LNG storage tank
Location: Batangas City
Capacity: 3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa)
Estimated Commercial Operations Date (COD): FSU and Onshore Regasification in May 2023, and buffer LNG storage tank in December 2023
Status: LNG cargo from trader Vitol has arrived and will fuel San Miguel Corp’s SMC.PS 1,200-megawatt power plant in Batangas, which is scheduled to come online by May 26
FGEN LNG of First Gen Corp FGEN.PS
Partner: Tokyo Gas Co Ltd 9531.T, which has a 20% interest
Description: Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU)
Location: Batangas City
Capacity: 5.26 mtpa
Estimated COD: September 2023
Status: Commissioning scheduled in third quarter
Energy world gas operations Philippines Inc.
Proponent: Energy World Corp Ltd EWC.AX
Description: LNG Storage and Regasification Terminal
Location: Pagbilao Grande Island, Quezon Province
Capacity: 3 mtpa
Estimated COD: December 2023
Status: Permit to construct extended for 1 year and issued on Jan. 31, 2023
Shell energy Philippines Inc.
Proponent: Shell Pilipinas Corp SHLPH.PS
Description: FSRU
Location: Batangas City
Capacity: 3 mtpa
Estimated COD: September 2025
Status: 20-month extension of Notice To Proceed issued in January 2023
Luzon LNG Terminal Inc.
Description: FSRU
Location: Batangas Bay
Capacity: 4.4 mtpa
Estimated COD: December 2025
Status: Permit to Construct issued in December 2022
Vires Energy Corp
Description: FSRU
Location: Batangas City
Capacity: 3 mtpa
Estimated COD: September 2025
Status: 2-year extension of Notice To Proceed issued and valid until October 2023
Samat LNG Corp
Description: Small-Scale LNG Terminal
Location: Mariveles, Bataan
Capacity: 0.32 mtpa
Estimated COD: Phase 1 in March 2024, Phase 2 in May 2025
Status: Notice To Proceed issued in January 2023
—Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz