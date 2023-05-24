Factbox: Philippines starts LNG imports, more projects in pipeline

With just four more years to go before the Philippines‘ only gas field might halt production, the country has started importing liquefied natural gas (LNG), adding upward pressure to already worryingly high inflation.

Seven terminal projects have been approved by the Philippines‘ Department of Energy, as it looks to expand LNG usage into industrial, commercial, residential and transport sectors in addition to power.

Following are the project proponents and their partners, proposed capacities, timetable and status as of April 24, according to the energy department.

PHLNG import terminal

(previously Atlantic Gulf & Pacific Co of Manila Inc)

Partner: Osaka Gas Co Ltd 9532.T, which has technical services agreement with AG&P

Description: Floating Storage Unit and Onshore Regasification, and buffer LNG storage tank

Location: Batangas City

Capacity: 3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa)

Estimated Commercial Operations Date (COD): FSU and Onshore Regasification in May 2023, and buffer LNG storage tank in December 2023

Status: LNG cargo from trader Vitol has arrived and will fuel San Miguel Corp’s SMC.PS 1,200-megawatt power plant in Batangas, which is scheduled to come online by May 26

FGEN LNG of First Gen Corp FGEN.PS

Partner: Tokyo Gas Co Ltd 9531.T, which has a 20% interest

Description: Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU)

Location: Batangas City

Capacity: 5.26 mtpa

Estimated COD: September 2023

Status: Commissioning scheduled in third quarter

Energy world gas operations Philippines Inc.

Proponent: Energy World Corp Ltd EWC.AX

Description: LNG Storage and Regasification Terminal

Location: Pagbilao Grande Island, Quezon Province

Capacity: 3 mtpa

Estimated COD: December 2023

Status: Permit to construct extended for 1 year and issued on Jan. 31, 2023

Shell energy Philippines Inc.

Proponent: Shell Pilipinas Corp SHLPH.PS

Description: FSRU

Location: Batangas City

Capacity: 3 mtpa

Estimated COD: September 2025

Status: 20-month extension of Notice To Proceed issued in January 2023

Luzon LNG Terminal Inc.

Description: FSRU

Location: Batangas Bay

Capacity: 4.4 mtpa

Estimated COD: December 2025

Status: Permit to Construct issued in December 2022

Vires Energy Corp

Description: FSRU

Location: Batangas City

Capacity: 3 mtpa

Estimated COD: September 2025

Status: 2-year extension of Notice To Proceed issued and valid until October 2023

Samat LNG Corp

Description: Small-Scale LNG Terminal

Location: Mariveles, Bataan

Capacity: 0.32 mtpa

Estimated COD: Phase 1 in March 2024, Phase 2 in May 2025

Status: Notice To Proceed issued in January 2023

—Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz