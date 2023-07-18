Philippines committed to internal investigation of Duterte’s drug war —solicitor general

The Philippines’ Office of the Solicitor General said on Tuesday the Southeast Asian country remains committed to an internal investigation of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

The Philippines “will not be deterred” by a ruling of the International Criminal Court rejecting an appeal to stop the ICC’s investigation of the drugs war, it said in a statement.

—Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Andrew Heavens

