Philippines committed to internal investigation of Duterte’s drug war —solicitor general

By
Reuters
-
July 18, 2023 - 8:27 PM
440
Rally against War on Drugs
Activists take part in a rally after 91 people were shot dead this week in an escalation of President Rodrigo Duterte's ruthless war on drugs in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines August 18, 2017. (Reuters/Dondi Tawatao/File Photo)

MANILA— The Philippines’ Office of the Solicitor General said on Tuesday the Southeast Asian country remains committed to an internal investigation of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

RELATED: ICC ruling opens way to investigation on killings in Philippines 

The Philippines “will not be deterred” by a ruling of the International Criminal Court rejecting an appeal to stop the ICC’s investigation of the drugs war, it said in a statement.

—Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Andrew Heavens

RELATED: ‘Closer to justice’: Drug war victims kin ready to cooperate with ICC probe

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR