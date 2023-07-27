‘Egay’ aftermath: Electric cooperatives request for patience amid power service woes

Power outages in Benguet and Cagayan will take some time to be resolved due to the damage caused by Typhoon “Egay” (international name: Doksuri).

Provincial cooperatives Benguet Electric Cooperative (Beneco) and Cagayan 1 Electric Cooperative advised this to their members-consumers on separate Facebook posts on Thursday, July 27.

Benguet power restoration

Beneco, a non-stock and non-profit entity in Benguet, said that it could not provide an estimated time to restore all the power due to the extensive damage.

“As of the moment, all of the power outages have no estimated time of restoration yet. We do understand the inconvenience that the power interruptions, caused by this current typhoon, may have caused you,” the organization said.

“Please be assured that our linemen and technical team are doing their best to restore power as soon as possible. However, the strong rain and winds brought by typhoon Egay make it challenging for them,” it added.

Beneco also provided photos of the damaged facilities that are under repair.

Beneco’s restoration protocol is:

Clearing operations for the damaged facilities and equipment

Repair and replacement of the damaged facilities

Energization of repaired/restored primary facilities

Energization of lateral lines (primary and secondary lines)

Amid these challenges, the cooperative committed to restoring power service to all its members as soon as it can.

“Bringing back power is our priority but we also consider the safety of our personnel. Our engineers are also assessing the extent of damages incurred by our distribution system. We are committed to working 24/7 to restore power the soonest. We appreciate your patience, understanding and usual cooperation,” Beneco said.

“Thank you and Keep safe,” it added.

Cagayan power restoration

Cagayan’s cooperative, meanwhile, advised its members that it is prioritizing fixing the main lines first before addressing isolated and individual troubles.

“We would like to reiterate our dear MCOs, that at the moment, our priority is to restore power in the main lines. By doing so, we can ensure a stable and reliable power supply to a larger number of households and businesses,” the organization said.

“We understand that individual troubles in different areas also require attention, and we want to assure you that we will address them. Once the main line is fully operational, our dedicated crew will promptly address individual trouble spots, one by one, ensuring that every household receives the power it needs,” it added.

In an update, the service-oriented group said that its personnel are “getting closer to our target of full power restoration.”

It also provided a picture that showed the report of this progress.

The report showed the number of affected villages and households per municipality by the power outage caused by “Egay” in the province.

Cagayan 1 Electric Cooperative also urged its members-consumers to contact its hotlines for any complaints and emergencies.

Cagayan and Benguet are among the many provinces heavily battered by the severe winds and rains brought by “Egay.”

The typhoon caused widespread flooding and landslides in different parts of the country.

Reports also said that more than 80,000 families were displaced. They were residing in 836 barangays of affected provinces.

