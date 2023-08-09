China urges Philippines to stop ‘provocative’ actions after South China Sea incident

China’s defense ministry on Tuesday called on the Philippines to stop all “provocative” actions in the South China Sea after the Chinese coast guard blocked a Philippine military supply boat near the Second Thomas Shoal.

“China will continue to take necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty,” the ministry said in a statement.

—Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by William Maclean

