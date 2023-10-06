Major superiors join calls to stop mining in Palawan

An association of church superiors has joined a growing chorus calling for a stop to mining in Palawan amid concerns the industry has been destroying the island’s environment.

The Conference of Major Superiors of the Philippines (CMSP), in a statement released October 4, said continued mining operations are harming the land of indigenous peoples and their way of life and culture.

“As we appeal for prayers and material assistance for the indigenous people and communities, we call on everyone to save our forests and seas,” the CMSP said. “Do not let greed destroy it. Defend this beautiful land.”

The statement was made after the CMSP’s general assembly in Palawan’s capital city of Puerto Princesa on Sept. 11 to 15.

During the meeting, the “tragic plight” of the environment due to mining in Palawan, particularly in Brooke’s Point town, was brought to their attention.

The “deplorable situation”, according to them, is not only an affront to Brooke’s Point residents, but to the entire province of Palawan and the country as a whole.

“Palawan is known to be the last frontier of our archipelago, but destructive mining has not spared this beautiful island,” the major superiors said.

“We do hear the anguish of the indigenous people, but more so the silent but painful cry of mother earth,” they added.