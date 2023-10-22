Philippines condemns China’s ‘dangerous,’ ‘illegal’ acts in South China Sea

The Philippines condemned “in the strongest degree” the “dangerous blocking maneuvers” of a China Coast Guard vessel on Sunday that caused it to collide with a Philippine resupply boat.

The Philippine task force on South China Sea said in a statement the “dangerous, irresponsible and illegal actions of the Chinese Coast Guard, which took place on Sunday morning, were “in violation of Philippine sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction”.

