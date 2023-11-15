Bishop welcomes De Lima’s release on bail ‘but why only now?’

While he welcomed the former Senator Leila de Lima’s release on bail, the head of the Catholic bishops’ leadership couldn’t help but question why the court move took so long.

“Praise God for this good news! But why only now? Why did it take this long for her to be granted bail?” said Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan, president of the episcopal conference.

He said the supposed delayed court decision on De Lima’s case only highlights the problems in the country’s justice system.

“This case has made it so obvious that something is very wrong about our justice system,” David said.

De Lima, a fierce critic of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s ruthless “war on drugs” walked free on Monday after a court granted her bail after nearly seven years in detention.

The former lawmaker was arrested in 2017 on criminal charges after launching a Senate probe into the drug war that killed thousands of people.

Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan believes De Lima was jailed for standing firm against wrongdoing.

“Evil people have wounded her and tried their best to destroy her,” Villegas said. “She is an example to imitate in her patriotism and her deep faith.”