Workers, employers reminded of proper wage on Bonifacio Day holiday

Filipino workers and employers were reminded of the payment policies for the upcoming regular holiday on November 27.

Pursuant to Proclamation No. 90, Series of 2022, Malacañang moved the Regular Holiday from November 30 to 27. November 30 marks the commemoration of the birth anniversary of Andres Bonifacio or Bonifacio Day.

Malacañang earlier announced the adjustments in official holiday schedules this year, citing holiday economics.

“There is a need to adjust these holidays pursuant to the principle of holiday economics when a longer weekend will help encourage domestic travel and increase tourism expenditures in the country,” the proclamation reads.

The National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) brought this up again on Facebook on Friday, November 24. It noted on the “proper payment of wages on the said day.”

“Two days before November 27, 2023 (Monday nearest November 30/Bonifacio Day), the Department of Labor and Employment reminds private sector employers and workers of the proper payment of wages on the said day,” the post reads.

According to the advisory, during a regular holiday, workers are entitled to 200% of their wages for that day for the first eight hours.

Those who did not report for work, meanwhile, can still get paid 100% of their wage for that day “provided that the employee reports to work or is on leave of absence with pay on the day immediately preceding the regular holiday.”

The holiday economics principle, meanwhile, was previously observed during the administration of Former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. Arroyo moved the dates of public holidays to the nearest to the weekend, thus allowing the public to enjoy three rest days instead of two.