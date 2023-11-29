Mass to declare Antipolo Cathedral as ‘international shrine’ slated next year

Papal nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown will preside over Mass for the declaration of the Antipolo Cathedral as an “international shrine” on Jan. 26 next year.

Several bishops are expected to join the celebration, which will take place on the eve of the 127th plenary assembly of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines in Manila.

“This significant event will be part of the assembly of the CBCP,” the Antipolo diocese said in a social media post on Tuesday.

Pope Francis, through the Dicastery of Evangelization, approved the petition to elevate the Antipolo church to the status of an international shrine last March 23.

This declaration bestows upon the cathedral, also known as the National Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage, the distinction of being the country’s first international shrine, the third in Asia, and the 11th worldwide.

The diocese said the church’s new status “marks a new chapter in our history and in our country as Pueblo Amante De Maria.”

“This recognition serves not only as a testament to the enduring faith of the Filipino people but also as a beacon of hope and peace for pilgrims from around the world,” the diocese said.

“The journey that began almost four centuries ago continues to inspire and guide, solidifying the Antipolo Church’s place as a sacred and internationally revered site dedicated to Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage,” it also said.