Three dead in Mindanao State University gym blast — media

Three people were killed and several were wounded in an explosion in Mindanao State University gymnasium in southern Philippine city of Marawi, media agencies reported on Sunday.

The explosion occurred during a Catholic Mass in the gym, DZBB radio reported.

Three people were reported dead and nine were wounded, CNN Philippines said on its Facebook page, quoting the regional police office. Edge Davao media agency on Facebook also reported three deaths.

