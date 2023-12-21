Philippines, China note importance of dialogue in addressing issues — Philippines foreign minister

By
Reuters
-
December 21, 2023 - 6:33 PM
129
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi pays a courtesy call to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr at Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, July 6, 2022. (Presidential Photographers Division /Handout via Reuters)

MANILA — Philippines‘ Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo said on Thursday he had a “frank and candid exchange” with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a telephone conversation this week.

“We both noted the importance of dialogue in addressing these issues,” Manalo said, referring to the call that took place on Wednesday.

— Reporting by Karen Lema, Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

