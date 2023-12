The Philippines on Thursday said its military chief and Japan’s top general discussed “pressing regional security matters,” including the importance of countering aggression in the South China sea.

Japan’s Yoshihide Yoshida also conveyed Tokyo’s support for a 2016 arbitral ruling that went in favor of the Philippines in a case against China and expressed strong opposition to actions that alter the status quo, the statement said.

— Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty