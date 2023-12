Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Thursday described as “worrisome” recent maritime incidents in the South China Sea which involved his military chief, as he reiterated his country will continue to assert its rights under international law.

In a speech during the military’s anniversary, Marcos urged the armed forces to enhance existing alliances and partnerships with their foreign counterparts.

