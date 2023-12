The Philippine government posted a P93.3 billion ($1.68 billion) budget deficit PHBUD=ECI in November, the Bureau of the Treasury said on Thursday.

The deficit was wider than the previous month’s P34.4 billion gap and brought the year-to-date budget deficit to P1.111 trillion.

($1 = 55.5600 Philippine pesos)

Reporting by Mikhail Flores; editing by Francesco Guarascio