China defense ministry: will not turn a blind eye to Philippines’ provocations

By
Reuters
-
December 28, 2023 - 4:05 PM
159
A Philippine Coast Guard personnel looks through a binocular while conducting a resupply mission for Filipino troops stationed at a grounded warship in the South China Sea, October 4, 2023. (Reuters/Adrian Portugal)

BEIJING — China is always committed to resolving differences through dialogue and consultation, but it will not turn a “blind eye” to repeated provocations and harassment by the Philippines, the Chinese defense ministry said on Thursday.

Wu Qian, a ministry spokesperson, made the comments at a press conference, after the Philippines accused Chinese ships of using water cannons on their vessels near the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea.

— Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR