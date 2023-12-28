China defense ministry: will not turn a blind eye to Philippines’ provocations

China is always committed to resolving differences through dialogue and consultation, but it will not turn a “blind eye” to repeated provocations and harassment by the Philippines, the Chinese defense ministry said on Thursday.

Wu Qian, a ministry spokesperson, made the comments at a press conference, after the Philippines accused Chinese ships of using water cannons on their vessels near the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea.

— Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman