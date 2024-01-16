China summons Philippines ambassador after Marcos congratulates Taiwan’s Lai

China on Tuesday summoned the ambassador from the Philippines and warned the country “not to play with fire” after its President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday congratulated Taiwan’s president-elect Lai Ching-te on his election victory.

READ: Philippines reaffirms ‘One China policy’ after Marcos congratulates Taiwan’s Lai

“President Marcos gravely violated the one China principle, went against political commitments to China, and interfered in China’s internal affairs,” a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said at a regular press conference on Tuesday.

The Philippines‘ foreign ministry on Tuesday reaffirmed the country’s “One China policy” after Marcos’ comment.

— Reporting by Andrew Hayley and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

READ: World reactions to Taiwan election