Philippines condemns ‘provocative action’ by Chinese coastguard against Filipino fishermen

January 22, 2024 - 3:32 PM
Filipino fishemen prepare to catch fish during a trip near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, in Masinloc, Zambales province, Philippines, July 18, 2022. (Reuters/Lisa Marie David/File Photo)

MANILA — The Philippines condemns the latest “provocative action” by Chinese coastguard against Filipino fishermen, the spokesperson of the National Security Council said on Monday.

Jonathan Malaya in a television interview was referring to a report by the Philippine coastguard at the weekend about a Jan 12 incident where it said Chinese coastguard instructed fishermen to return sea shells collected near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, then drove them away.

