China’s ‘unprovoked’ acts put lives at risk in South China Sea, Philippines says

MANILA — The Philippines’ task force on the South China Sea said on Tuesday China’s “unprovoked acts of coercion and dangerous manoeuvres” had put lives at risk and injured Filipinos on board a fishing vessel.

The task force said China coastguard vessels used water cannon on a resupply boat, shattering its windshield and causing minor injuries to its crew. China’s coastguard said the Philippine vessels illegally intruded into its waters.

