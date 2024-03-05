China’s ‘unprovoked’ acts put lives at risk in South China Sea, Philippines says

By
Reuters
-
March 5, 2024 - 3:23 PM
238
A Chinese Coast Guard ship is seen blocking the direction of a Philippine Coast Guard ship conducting a resupply mission for Filipino troops stationed at a grounded warship in the South China Sea, October 4, 2023. (Reuters/Adrian Portugal/File Photo)

MANILA — The Philippines’ task force on the South China Sea said on Tuesday China’s “unprovoked acts of coercion and dangerous manoeuvres” had put lives at risk and injured Filipinos on board a fishing vessel.

The task force said China coastguard vessels used water cannon on a resupply boat, shattering its windshield and causing minor injuries to its crew. China’s coastguard said the Philippine vessels illegally intruded into its waters.

— Reporting by Mikhail Flores and Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty

Interaksyon

