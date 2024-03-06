South China Sea collision not reason to invoke defense treaty with US, says Marcos

March 6, 2024
Ferdinand Marcos_Australia
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr looks on as Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese makes a statement at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, February 29, 2024. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas via Reuters)

MANILA — A recent collision of Philippine and Chinese vessels in the South China Sea is not the time or reason to invoke a Mutual Defense Treaty with the United States, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday.

But the continuing dangerous manoeuvres and actions against the Philippine coastguard is viewed with great alarm, Marcos told reporters in Australia. The 1951 treaty between the Philippines and United States binds them to defend each other if under attack.

