State Dept says Blinken to travel to Austria, South Korea, the Philippines

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday will depart for Vienna, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, on a wider trip during which he will also visit South Korea and the Philippines.

Blinken will attend a meeting of the U.N. Commission on Narcotic Drugs in Vienna on Friday and will participate in the summit for democracy in South Korean capital Seoul early next week. In Manila and in the other stops, the top U.S. diplomat will be meeting with the senior officials of respective countries.

— Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Humeyra Pamuk