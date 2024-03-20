China tells US to not ‘stir up trouble’ or take sides on South China Sea issue

China said the United States must refrain from “stirring up trouble” or taking sides on the South China Sea issue, after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made some remarks on it in the Philippines.

The Chinese embassy in Philippines said in a statement on Wednesday Blinken’s remarks “ignored facts, groundlessly accused China”.

ALSO READ: Blinken lauds ‘extraordinary’ expansion of defence ties with Philippines

It also said Blinken has again “threatened China with the so-called U.S.-Philippine Mutual Defense Treaty obligations”, which China firmly opposed.

— Reporting by Liz Lee and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman