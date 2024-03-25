China told Philippines it had to remove grounded warship, says Chinese foreign ministry

By
Reuters
-
March 25, 2024 - 5:30 PM
365
A Philippine Coast Guard ship is seen surrounded by Chinese maritime militia vessels and a Chinese Coast Guard ship during a resupply mission for Filipino troops stationed at a grounded warship in the South China Sea, October 4, 2023. (Reuters/Adrian Portugal)

BEIJING — China had made clear that the Philippines has to remove a grounded warship in the South China Sea, and after 20 years they never honored their word, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.

The spokesperson was responding to questions regarding the latest altercation between the two countries at the Second Thomas Shoal, a disputed atoll in the South China Sea.

The Philippines has said moves to “interfere” with resupply missions there were “unacceptable”.

—Reporting by Liz Lee; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR