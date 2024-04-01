Philippine policies will not affect China’s maritime rights, says Chinese foreign ministry

A China foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday that no matter what policies the Philippines rolls out, it cannot affect China’s sovereignty and maritime rights.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr ordered his government to strengthen its coordination on maritime security to confront “serious challenges” to territorial integrity and peace amid an escalating dispute with China over competing claims in the South China Sea.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China hopes the Philippines observes the commitments and consensus reached by both countries, and properly manages situations through negotiations.

— Reporting by Liz Lee; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Tom Hogue