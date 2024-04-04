Bishop offers prayers, solidarity with quake-hit Taiwan

A Filipino Catholic bishop has expressed his sorrow and solidarity with Taiwan following a devastating earthquake that struck the East Asian nation.

In a statement, Bishop Ruperto Santos of Antipolo offered his closeness to the people of Taiwan, especially with the estimated 160,000 Filipinos on the island.

“We are also worried about their wellbeing and welfare. We are one and united with them, especially with Filipino migrants,” said Santos, who is also the vice chairman of the CBCP Episcopal Commission for the Pastoral of Migrants and Itinerant People.

A 7.4 magnitude tremor jolted the island’s east coast on Wednesday, causing destruction to buildings and infrastructures, power outages and landslides.

At least nine people have been reported dead and hundreds injured as rescue efforts continue.

“We pray for them, and we have asked our Filipino chaplains to offer Holy Masses,” Santos said.