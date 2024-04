A trilateral summit between the United States, Japan, and the Philippines will include a discussion of recent incidents in the South China Sea, Manila’s foreign ministry said on Friday.

The summit set for next week is not directed at any third country, Philippines‘ acting foreign affairs undersecretary Hans Mohaimin Siriban told a press conference.

