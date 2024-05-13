Philippines to look into reports of ‘illegal’ acts of diplomatic officials

The Department of Foreign Affairs will look into reports of “illegal and unlawful activities” by diplomatic officials, and take necessary action in line with existing laws and regulations, it said on Monday.

Its statement, which did not mention China, followed Friday’s call by the Philippine national security adviser for Chinese diplomats to be expelled over an alleged leak of a phone conversation with a Filipino admiral about the South China Sea.

— Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by John Mair