Japanese lawmaker says expects progress on reciprocal troop pact with Philippines

By
Reuters
-
June 28, 2024 - 3:14 PM
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (R) conclude their joint press remarks after their talks at prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 09 February 2023. (Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via Reuters)

MANILA — A Japanese lawmaker and former defense minister said on Friday he is hopeful that a reciprocal troop pact between Japan and the Philippines will be ratified during a ministerial meeting in Manila in July.

Japanese Diet lawmaker Itsunori Onodera also told a press conference in Manila that challenges in the South China Sea are legitimate concerns of the international community, Japanese Diet lawmaker Itsunori Onodera told a press conference.

—Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Editing by John Mair

