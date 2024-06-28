Japanese lawmaker says expects progress on reciprocal troop pact with Philippines

A Japanese lawmaker and former defense minister said on Friday he is hopeful that a reciprocal troop pact between Japan and the Philippines will be ratified during a ministerial meeting in Manila in July.

Japanese Diet lawmaker Itsunori Onodera also told a press conference in Manila that challenges in the South China Sea are legitimate concerns of the international community, Japanese Diet lawmaker Itsunori Onodera told a press conference.

—Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Editing by John Mair