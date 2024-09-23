Bishop urges Filipinos to vote for true leaders, not entertainers, ahead of polls

As next year’s elections draw near, a Catholic bishop urged Filipinos to select candidates who demonstrate genuine leadership rather than those focused on entertainment.

Bishop Ruperto Santos of Antipolo emphasized that voters should avoid candidates who prioritize performances over meaningful platforms.

“Let us choose those who will truly help us, not those who will just sing or dance for us, [or] only make us laugh… And not those who will do or say nothing when our God is mocked and our Catholic faith is disrespected,” Santos said.

The bishop also said that voting should not be based on camaraderie, promises, endorsements, or popularity.

“We must choose correctly, wisely, and worthily because if we don’t choose correctly, we will regret it and suffer in the end,” he added. “If we vote for those who are honest, true, and genuine, we can expect good and effective leadership.”

The prelate, who also oversees Stella Maris-Philippines, made the statement in his homily during Mass at the Philippine Coast Guard headquarters in Manila on Sept. 22, in celebration of the 29th National Seafarers’ Sunday.

Santos encouraged voters to draw inspiration from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), particularly seafarers, who exemplify honesty, hard work, and helpfulness.

“Look at our OFWs. They are well-known all over the world, and they have three characteristics. What are these? Honest, hardworking, and helpful,” he said.

He reminded voters that government positions should not serve as a means for personal gain or privilege, urging them to choose candidates who are honest and dedicated in their duties.

Santos’ message comes just days before the filing of Certificates of Candidacy (COCs) for the May 2025 elections, which runs from October 1 to 8.