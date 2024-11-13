Bishop seeks to amplify Filipino voices at COP29

A Catholic bishop aims to amplify the voices of Filipino communities at COP29, the United Nations climate change conference, which begins Monday in Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku.

Bishop Gerardo Alminaza of San Carlos is representing the Philippine Catholic Church at the high-level roundtable discussions, which will run through Nov. 22.

The prelate, who is also the vice president of Caritas Philippines, stressed that his participation goes beyond mere attendance at the international summit.

“It is a crucial opportunity to advocate for our communities, who bear the brunt of climate change impacts while contributing the least to this crisis,” Alminaza said.

The national Caritas’ advocacy at COP29 will focus on three key campaigns:

• Promoting a just energy transition that considers the needs of vulnerable communities

• Calling for debt cancellation to enable developing nations to better respond to climate challenges

• Supporting the fossil fuel non-proliferation initiative to address the root causes of the climate crisis

The Philippines is regarded as one of the countries’ most vulnerable to climate change risks and natural disasters.

As the local Church’s representative, the bishop hopes to ensure that climate accountability remains at the center of negotiations.

Caritas Philippines’ participation underscores the urgency of implementing concrete actions to address the escalating climate crisis and its disproportionate impact on developing nations.

COP29 serves as a crucial platform for global leaders, organizations, and experts to advance climate action and strengthen commitments under the Paris Agreement.

This year, in addition to addressing emission reductions, energy transition, and adaptation and resilience targets, discussions will focus on establishing a new approach to climate finance.