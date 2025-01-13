Pope Francis appoints Cardinal David to Vatican’s doctrine office

Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan has received his first assignment to the Roman Curia, becoming one of the newest members of the Vatican’s doctrinal body.

More than a month after receiving his red hats, David is among the 19 out of the 21 new cardinals who have been assigned roles within key Vatican institutions— one of the clearest ways they will assist Pope Francis in governing the global Church.

While keeping their main pastoral duties, the cardinals’ new responsibilities allow them to bring their experience and perspectives to the central church offices that assist the pope in decision-making.

David joins the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, alongside Cardinals Jaime Spengler of Porto Alegre, Brazil; Ignace Bessi Dogbo of Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire; and Roberto Repole of Turin, Italy.

They will work under the leadership of Argentine Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, who has led the dicastery since September 2023.

The dicastery, which underwent significant reforms under Pope Francis, now operates with two sections: one focusing on doctrinal matters and the other on disciplinary issues, each with its own secretary.

The doctrinal section promotes and safeguards faith and morals, handles marriage annulments, and addresses the Church’s evangelization efforts amid scientific advancements and societal changes.

It also reviews documents produced by other Vatican departments concerning “faith and customs,” engaging in dialogue with authors to resolve concerns.

The disciplinary section, on the other hand, deals with delicts, or crimes, including clerical sexual abuse cases.

David has been bishop of Kalookan since 2016 and is currently the president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

He was formally elevated to the College of Cardinals, along with 20 others, during a consistory at the Vatican on Dec. 7, 2024.