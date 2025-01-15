Philippine Consulate in Hong Kong issues warning on alleged Pinoy shoplifters

The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong has issued a warning against alleged incidents of shoplifting involving Filipino tourists in the region.

The advisory, released on Tuesday, January 14, highlights a noticeable increase in shoplifting cases in Hong Kong in 2024 compared to the same period last year.

Shoplifting is the act of taking goods from a store without paying for them.

The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong reported a 12% increase in shoplifting cases recorded by the Hong Kong Police from January to March 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.

In light of this rise, the consulate issued a warning on Tuesday, urging Filipino tourists to remain vigilant and uphold local laws.

“Sa kasamaang palad, sangkot ang ilang turistang Pilipino sa Hong Kong sa sa mga kasong ito, bilang mga inaakusahan o bilang biktima,” it said.

The consulate general reminded tourists from the Philippines to follow the laws of Hong Kong and to be vigilant of their belongings while vacationing.

It said that those guilty of theft in Hong Kong may be penalized and/or face a jail sentence of up to ten years.

Hong Kong is among the select countries Filipinos may visit visa-free for 14 days for transit, tourism, or business purposes.

Meanwhile, the advisory caught the attention of a Reddit user, who commented against Filipinos allegedly being involved in thievery in another territory.

“May mga Pilipino talagang dinadala pagiging squatter sa ibang bansa,” the Redditor said in the r/Philippines subreddit.

“Hala, kahiya!” another Reddit user said, with a facepalm emoji.

“Disiplina ang kulang sa mga Pinoy kaya nadadala sa ibang bansa,” a different Redditor wrote.

Last year, some Filipino tourists were arrested in Bangkok, Thailand for allegedly pickpocketing a South Korean tourist.

They also admitted to committing similar offenses, targeting foreign visitors in popular tourist spots.