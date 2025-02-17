Pope Francis names 6 Bulacan priests as monsignors

Pope Francis has honored six priests of the Diocese of Malolos for their “invaluable service and dedication” to the Catholic Church.

The diocese announced Monday that Fr. Narciso Sampana, Fr. Domingo Salonga, and Fr. Leocadio de Jesus has been named “Chaplain to His Holiness” and given the title of monsignor.

Fr. Florentino Concepcion, Fr. Javer Joaquin, and Fr. Dario Cabral also received the same honor and title.

A monsignor is an honorary title granted by the pope, usually upon the recommendation of the bishop. It does not affect the priest’s duties or pastoral assignment.

The title is typically given to priests who have rendered significant service to the Church or play a special role in church governance.

“It is an honor given to the presbyterium,” Bishop Dennis Villarojo of Malolos said.

“It is part of how the Church recognizes its ministers, and at the same time, it is a call to greater service to facilitate the various ministerial activities in our diocese,” he added.

Sampana is the rector and parish priest of the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Augustine in Baliwag City. Salonga serves as the parish priest of Nuestra Señora del Carmen Parish, or Barasoain Church in Malolos City.

De Jesus, meanwhile, has been serving as parish priest of Sto. Niño Parish in Bustos, Bulacan, while Concepcion is currently the director of Bahay at Yaman ni San Martin de Porres in Bustos, Bulacan.

Joaquin, on the other hand, is rector and parish priest of the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Nuestra Señora dela Asuncion in Bulakan, Bulacan, while Cabral serves as rector and parish priest of the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of San Isidro Labrador in Pulilan, Bulacan.

Established in 1961, the Malolos diocese is one of the largest and most historically significant dioceses in the Philippines.

The diocese covers the province of Bulacan, as well as the cities of Malolos and Valenzuela, serving millions of Catholics through its parishes, missions, and various socio-pastoral programs.